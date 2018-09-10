The rain came down once again this weekend further assisting BC Fire Crews on the Chutanli Lake Wildfire near Vanderhoof.

The fire is now 80% contained with 90 firefighters battling the blaze.

Further progress is expected by the end of the week.

“It did receive a significant amount of rain over the weekend, especially yesterday we’re looking to see that fire 100% contained most likely in the next week here with precipitation forecasted for the area,” said Forrest Tower, Fire Information Officer with the Prince George Fire Centre.

The fire is currently being held.

Tower explains how the fire activity has been minimized because of the weather.

“What we call recoveries and any overnight precipitation stays on the ground and relative humidity, when it does freeze and you get the precipitation we are receiving it doesn’t really give a chance for the fuel to dry out in the day.”

“That helps with suppression efforts going into the next day and we are definitely moving into the more favourable weather for firefighting for sure.”

The week-long forecast continues to call for rain with the possibility of some thundershowers today and tomorrow.

However, there is little concern from the fire centre that the wildfire will see any growth.

“In the Prince George Fire Centre, we have received enough precipitation that most of the fuels will remain pretty wet so any lighting they may come with thundershowers is going to come with precipitation.”

The Kluskus FSR is now safe for travel and open to all traffic, Martin Road and the Blue Road remain closed due to fire activity.