Brett Connolly bringing the Stanley Cup to Prince George in late August served was more than just a celebration. Through various live and silent auctions and raffles, the event raised $16,000 for the Brock Hirsche Fund.

The Brock Hirsche Memorial Pronghorn Hockey Award is an annual scholarship a the University of Lethbridge. It goes to the Pronghorn men’s hockey player who displays leadership and is involved in promoting men’s health awareness.

It honours the former Cougar, who passed away in April at the age of 26 after a battle with testicular cancer.

In a statement, Connolly said, “Brock left an indelible mark on the Cougars organization, with his character and leadership. He was so selfless, always thinking of other and I wanted to honour the legacy he created”.