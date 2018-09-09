The BC Wildfire Service has issued an area restriction order for Crown Land in the vicinity of the Island Lake and Cheslatta Lake wildfires. This is about 30-kilometres southwest of Fraser Lake.

The restriction is meant to protect public safety due to the rate of spread of the fires, and to avoid interference with firefighting activities.

Nobody is allowed to enter or remain in the restricted area without prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act. Exceptions are only made for people entering the area in the course of:

travelling to or from his or her principal residence that is not under an evacuation order;

using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act;

travelling to or from an industrial activity or business location;

travelling through or entering the area as a person acting in an official capacity; or

travelling through or entering the area for an approved purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities

The order will remain in place until noon September 30th or until it is rescinded.