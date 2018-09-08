The Parkinson SuperWalk has been a mainstay in Prince George for over ten years.

This year, about 160 walkers and 18 volunteers gathered at Lheidli T’enneh Memorial Park to raise funds and awareness for the disease.

Organizer and Facilitator for the PG Parkinsons Support Group Ron Corbett started getting involved when his father was diagnosed.

“My dad had the disease and he passed in 2014 so it’s just been a labour of love to stay involved in this and help out with it,” he explains.

“My brother is a terrific fundraiser and he goes after some of the local businesses who have been super great in supporting us and it’s a growing thing. We just hope it continues to grow and raise more awareness.”

This year’s walk raised $10,960.80.