A wet weekend is in store for much of Northern BC as the rain is set to return.

Temperatures will be in the 11 to 18-degree range between now and Sunday for places like Vanderhoof.

The highest rain totals should occur at the very end.

“Saturday we get a bit of a break there and then we get a stronger system on Sunday producing upwards of 15 to 20 millimetres, it’s kind of a gloomy weekend but this will be good news for the forest fires,” said Matt McDonald, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

It’s also going to get a little chilly by next week with below seasonal temperatures on the horizon bringing more and some possible white along with it.

“As we head into next week we are looking at significant cooldowns because come Wednesday or Thursday we’re looking at temperatures of just 12 degrees and then overnight low potentially below zero and dare I say we could see the odd dash of snow.”

Prince George has already experienced its seasonal shift with some drivers experiencing some early morning during their commute to work.

“All that smoke actually acts as something we call condensation nuclei, which is a fancy science term for all of the impurities in the air that allows the moisture to cling on and produce fog so we have seen a fair amount of foggy mornings and even patchy frost in and around the area so if you have any vegetables outside you might want to bring them in.”

Another five to ten millimetres of rain could fall this evening, which would eclipse the August total of just under eight.