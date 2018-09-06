Kevin Derksen has accepted the position of Manager of Facilities for School District 91.

Derksen has been in a leadership role with the District as Maintenance Coordinator for the Vanderhoof and Fort St. James area. He has been employed as a carpentry tradesperson the Facilities department since 2003.

A longtime resident of Vanderhoof and Nechako Valley Secondary graduate, Derksen also had a key role in the development of the Green House project at Evelyn Dickson Elementary and recently worked with students and staff at elementary schools across the District in the mobile trades trailer.

Derksen will work with a team and be responsible for cleaning and maintaining about 80,000 square meters in 28 schools and buildings in the District that covers a large area in north-central BC.