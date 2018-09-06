The BC Wildfire Service is working with its member groups to overhaul the collaboration and partnerships with First Nations governments when it comes to wildfire response and recovery efforts.

This is following the large volume of wildfires in the Fraser and Babine Fire Complexes and after further discussion, the Northwest Fire Centre will be taking a more inclusive approach to wildfire recovery in 2018.

They will work closely with First Nations Communities to develop plans that support ministry goals of reconciliation that incorporate First Nations jurisdiction, knowledge, and cultural values.

About 25 firefighters from the Stellat’en First Nation and Nadleh Whut’en are working on the Shovel Lake and Island Lake Wildfires.