Investors are battling between NAFTA positivity and bad weed stocks.

The TSX is down 27 points to 16,109 as cannabis stocks, like heavyweight Aurora, are starting to sink. The Bay Street Index did start in the greenafter Chrystia Freeland labels discussions with her US counterpart as constructive.

On Wall Street the Dow is down 44 points to 25,930.

Trade woes are still causing concern for investors however as the US may be preparing to drop tariffs on $200 billion more Chinese imports. Beijing has warned that move will come with retaliation.

Oil is stumbling on an unexpected gas inventory report, pushing US crude down to 67.20 a barrel.

The Loonie is struggling at 75.64 cents US.