As investors continue to fret over trade war fears, global markets are feeling the pinch. The MSCI or global market tracker is down .2 per cent this morning. This comes as Donald Trump is expected to slap tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese imports today. The US President said he’s willing to continue trade talks with the eastern country, but not ready for an agreement yet.

Experts say without any more distractions coming, investors are now forced to face the issues caused by Trump’s economic war on everyone.

Oil is continuing to climb this morning, with US crude gaining to 68.79 a barrel.

The Loonie is feeling the pressure of US-Canada trade concerns as it falls to 75.87 cents US.