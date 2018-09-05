A portion of the expanded evacuation order issued on August 15th has been rescinded by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

The area now in an evacuation alert, downgraded from an order, is from 36593 Eakin Settlement Road, south to and including 37647 Eakin Settlement Road, and east to 8286, 6901, and 6925 Takysie Pit Road. It also effects the area south from Francois Lake to north of Takysie Lake and Uncha Lake and east from Tatalrose and Bickle Lakes to Uncha Mountains Red Hills Provincial Park.

Anyone returning home after an evacuation is asked to take basic precautions and be aware of hazards to your health and safety in the community.