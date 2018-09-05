The sun peaks through smoke coming from the Nadina Lake wildfire | Nadina Lake Lodge/Facebook

Fire crews in the Northwest Fire Centre continue to make progress on the Nadina and Verdun wildfires as both are 25% contained.

The mild weather pattern along with some rain has been a huge plus.

“We are experiencing cooler temperatures and the overnight recovery has helped as well so it does result in a smaller burning period throughout the day as the hours of daylight are getting shorter, which is great and it has allowed our fire crews to make some much-needed progress,” said Ebony Griffin, Babine Complex Fire Information Officer.

“So we’ve had some heli-bucketing where ground crews in areas where ground crews are working to suppression activities and any potential spots so that’e been helpful. Yesterday, we had a combination of fog and smoke so visibility decreased, the drop in temperatures is helpful but it does bring that fog.”

The Nadina Lake blaze remains at over 86,000 hectares in size and is southwest of Burns Lake.

The Verdun Mountain Wildfire is near Grassy Plains and remains at 45-thousand hectares.

The start of the 2018-19 school year for students in the Grassy Plains area has been pushed back to September 17th due to the wildfire activity.