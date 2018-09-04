Prince George RCMP are investigating another suspicious incident involving a white van following kids.

Mounties received a call before 5PM on Saturday near St. Mark Crescent in College Heights about a man in a white van following a 16-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.

There’s no word is the man physically approached the children, but that they both ran inside a home and reported the incident.

The vehicle is described as a white van with an ‘N’ on the back; no license plates, make or model descriptions were provided to police.

The driver is described as:

South Asian

35 to 40 years old

Slim build

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.