The sun peaks through smoke coming from the Nadina Lake wildfire | Nadina Lake Lodge/Facebook

It was a busy end to the Labour Day long weekend for the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako.

The RDBN rescinded a number of Evacuation Alerts and Orders for several fires.

The Alert for the Purvis Lake Wildfire near Takla Lake has been rescinded in its entirety.

In addition, a portion of the Expanded Evacuation Order for the Torklesen Lake Wildfire is now gone but the alert remains in place.

It’s for Babine Lake Marine Park to the east of L3752 and along the shore of Babine Lake to Smithers Landing.

The 2,900-hectare blaze near Fort Babine still has an Evacuation Order in place from east of Nilkitkwa FSR to the Shore of Babine Lake to Babine Lake Marine Park and north TSAK 9.

The same goes for a portion of the Verdun Mountain Wildfire as a portion of the Expanded Evacuation Order has been downgraded to an alert.

The area stretches South of Francois Lake north to Takysie Lake and Uncha Lake and east of Tatalrose and Bickie Lakes to Uncha Mountains Red Provincial Park

All other remaining Evacuation Orders for the 45,000-hectare wildfire near Grassy Plains remains in place.