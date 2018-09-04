The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako was kept busy on Monday as they provided some positive news for a series of wildfires.

The Evacuation Order for the Tezzaron Lake Wildfire northwest of Vanderhoof has been rescinded entirely.

However, an Evacuation Alert remains in place for the Leo Creek FSR to the Germansen Landing North Road south of Inzana Lake to the north of the east end of Tezzaron Lake.

The Evacuation Alert for the Saekniche blaze has also been downgraded entirely.

The fire near Takla Lake remains at 2,300 hundred hectares in size.

In addition, the Alert for the Finger-Tatuk and Chutanli Lake Wildfires has also been rescinded entirely.

The Chutanli blaze just south of Vanderhoof is still burning at over 20,000 hectares and is 60% contained.