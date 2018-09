Fire crews continue to see improvements on the Shovel Lake Wildfire near Fraser Lake.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, it remains at over 92,000 hectares in size and is being held.

One hundred and sixty-six firefighters are battling the blaze with seven pieces of heavy equipment and 14 helicopters.

Resources will begin to decrease over the next few weeks as they will be shifted to support other fires.

All Evacuation Orders and Alerts have been rescinded for this fire.