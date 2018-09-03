Southside of Francois Lake from the north shore, photo from Clint Lambert.

The BC Wildfire Servince continues its fight against the Nadina and Verdun Wildfires.

Both are a combined 120,000 hectares in size and are near the communities of Grassy Plains and Houston.

The Verdun blaze near is 45,000 hectares in size and has over 250 firefighters on scene.

An Evacuation Order and Alert remains in place by the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako.

The Nadina Lake Fire is over 86,000 hectares

One hundred and six firefighters are currently on scene with 48 pieces of heavy equipment.

An Evacuation Order and Alert is also in effect for that fire.