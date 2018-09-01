A celebration was held Saturday at the Ancient Forest, just over 100-kilometres east of Prince George.

It is the newest provincial park in BC, being officially declared in 2016, and is globally unique according to Caledonia Ramblers Hiking Club President Nowell Senior.

“The ecosystem itself is very unique, interesting, deserves attention and it’s that attention that led to the area becoming protected.”

The event had music, artists, dancers, and guided walks. The venue is wheelchair accessible.

A virtual tour of the park is available here.