Prince George RCMP are looking for help with finding a missing PG man.

Regnald Percy Waite, 68, was last seen Wednesday, August 22nd. Police say many checks have been conducted, however, Waite has not been located. His residence show no signs he had planned to leave and it is being called ‘unusual behaviour’ for him. Waite’s vehicles remain at his residence.

Waite is described as:

Caucasian male;

5’6″;

221lbs;

blue eyes and wears glasses; with

grey hair

Anyone with information on Waite’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crimestoppers.