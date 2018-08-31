School is starting next week across British Columbia but what if your school or community is in an evacuation order or alert?

Education Minister Rob Fleming held a teleconference Thursday to discuss the upcoming school year and was asked about schools in the north affected by wildfires.

“Fort St. James Secondary and Nechako Valley [Secondary] are currently being used as staging stations for first responders but they are expected to be open to students, teachers, and staff on Tuesday,” he explains.

“Still looking carefully at a number of fires in the area, so far they’re not impacting any communities in the school district but around Houston, in particular, we’re keeping a close eye on those fires.”

School District 91 has announced the school year for Grassy Plains School students will be delayed until September 17th. That isaccommodateo change depending on how long the evacuation order stays in effect.

Fleming says the plan for Tahltan School in Telegraph Creek is to accomodate students at Dease Lake school. there was no fire damage to Tahltan School. In Lower Post, Denetia School students will attend school in the Watson Lake Rec Centre until they are able to return to the school, which is expected in late fall.