The future of the TransMountain pipeline is now hanging in the balance.

The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled the National Energy Board’s (NEB) project assessment was flawed and should not have been used by the Canadian government to approve the expansion.

Construction will be halted until Ottawa can meet the demands of the court by properly consulting with environmental and Indigenous groups.

Following the ruling, Kinder Morgan’s shareholders voted to approve the sale of the project to Ottawa for $4.5 billion.

BC Premier John Horgan has issued a statement on the decision:

“This case has been led by First Nations asserting their rights. We joined the case to defend British Columbia’s interests, and to highlight the risks to the province’s environment and economy. Many British Columbians have been saying that this project would create serious risks to our coast. Today, the court has validated those concerns. The court has found that consultation with First Nations was inadequate, and that the process failed to consider the risks of marine tanker traffic. These are very serious issues for the federal government to address.”

– with files from the VISTA National Newsdesk