Progress is being made on the Shovel Lake Wildfire according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze near Fraser Lake is now 20% contained and is more than 91,000 hectares in size.

The fire has not experienced any growth in nearly a week.

Evacuation Orders are still in effect for the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) and the Nadleh Whut’en First Nation.

An Evacuation Alert remains in effect for the District of Fort St. James.