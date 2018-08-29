Roads on the Labour Day long weekend are arguably one of the busiest in BC.

Almost 20 people are injured in more than 120 vehicles crashes on a yearly basis in the North.

ICBC’s Northern Spokesperson Christine Kirby says weather conditions can also play a factor this time of year for our region, in addition to common driver fatigue.

“There’s lots of people trying to get in one last vacation before school starts. So that means there’s lots more people out on the road at this the time of year. Some of the higher passes as well could have sleet or hail or difficult conditions for drivers.”

She encourages everyone to know before they go out on the highways and roads.

“They can check Drive BC before they leave, and then they can stop at rest areas and check out Drive BC again because sometimes the roads change or there’s crashes and they see can updates there.”

ICBC advises Northerners to be extra careful when driving on stretches like Highway 97 or 16, especially near trucks, RVs, and motorcycles.