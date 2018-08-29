The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has rescinded another evacuation order today.

This time, it’s for the Sakeniche wildfire, which stands at less than 2,500 hectares in size.

The following areas are now under an evacuation ALERT:

South shore of Takla Lake

South of Mount Blanchet Park and

North of Middle River

Residents are allowed to return home, but the RDBN urges them to take caution and be prepared in case another order is given.

