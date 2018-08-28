Even more Bulkley-Nechako residents can go home, thanks to BC’s firefighting efforts in the Northwest.

The Regional District (RDBN) has downgraded two more evacuation orders to ALERTs, one for the Tezzeron Lake blaze (10,000 hectares), and one for the West Babine River fire (10,800 hectares).

For the Tezzeron Lake wildfire, the following areas are now on an evacuation alert (see map below):

Leo Creek Forest Service Road (FSR) to Germansen Landing North Road

South of Inzana Lake to north of Tezzeron Lake’s east end.

However, and evacuation ORDER remains in effect for the following areas:

East end of Inzana Lake to the middle of Tezzeron Lake

Leo Creek FSR to southwest of Inzana Main FSR

West of Germansen Landing North Road

For the West Babine River wildfire, the following areas are now under an evacuation alert:

South of Hanawald Lake to three-kilometres north of Nilkitkwa Lake

Portions of Babine River and Thomlinson Creek

Portions of Shelagyote River and Nilkitkwa River



Both of these fires are still active and have been determined to be lightning-caused.

Those on the new evacuation alerts are asked to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice if another order is given.

For more evacuee information, you can click here.

For more information on all the current wildfires in the Northwest and Prince George Fire Centres, you can click here.