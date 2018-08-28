The Northern Lights Estate Winery is continuing its partnership with the Northern Bear Awareness Society for another year.

They’re kicking off the 2018 Bear Aware Program where the winery has collected over 40-thousand pounds of apples over the past three years and then donating money to the Bear Awareness Society to assist with educational awareness and programs.

The partnership has been quite successful in the past.

“In the first three years of the program, we’ve collected just over 40,000 pounds of apples and we try and mitigate any bear-human interactions and save as many bears as we can. This year we would like to expand the program and collected over 30,000 pounds of apples in a single year,” said Doug Bell, Owner/Operator of the Northern Lights Estate Winery.

“One of the biggest attractants for bears are apples or fruits that aren’t picked from trees in people’s personal yards and this is a program that is built to give us a great place for the apples to be removed as well as mitigate any attractants, which can also include trash and other items.”

As for how you can get involved, Bell says the process is quite easy.

“All you have to do is come by the winery during our regular operating hours and for every pound we receive we make a donation to the Northern Bear Awareness Society, the apples do have to ripe and not rotten and free of most debris.”

The apples will then be used to make their Lumiere Blanche “Apple Wine”, which will be produced this fall and released in the new year.