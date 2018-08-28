The congestion is starting to ease at the BC SPCA’s local branch in Prince George.

Since the wildfires began last month, many of the evacuees who had animals were forced to drop them off at the SPCA because they’re accommodations weren’t pet-friendly.

This led to longer hours for volunteers and more congestion at the facility where it almost reached capacity.

The SPCA’s numbers are starting to lessen with more evacuees able to go home.

“Most of the animals that have gone into our care have actually gone home with their owners, we`ve had over the past couple of days just some really wonderful and heartwarming reunions as people came to pick up their pets,” said Lorie Chortyk, Community Relations Manager.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has rescinded five Evacuation Orders within the last three days leading to the decrease in traffic.

“We have 14 dogs in care at our regular facility with two in foster and we have two little bunnies that are ready to go home so we have 18 evacuated animals currently in care, but that’s certainly down from the 70 to 80 we had in recent days.”

A Facebook post hinted last week the SPCA was nearing capacity, which could have made their care efforts that much more challenging.

However, Chortyk says they had a plan in place for a second evacuation site if something of that nature did occur.

“We’ve been working with the city and had a second site confirmed so we were ready to set up a second evacuation site if needed but it’s really good news with the cooler weather and the rain.”

The 50 to 60 dogs at their evacuation site on Winnipeg Street have all gone home with their owners.

The SPCA shelter in Prince George 18 evacuated animals at their facility located on Landsdowne Road.