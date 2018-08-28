Two more big banks are in with quarterly earnings this morning. The Bank of Montreal is reporting higher than forecast earnings by about $0.10 a share. Scotia Bank came in $0.09 cents below forecast but has announced an increase in dividend payments to shareholders of $0.85 cents, up $0.03.

It looks like it could be another good day on the markets with Dow futures up 50 points and the S&P 500 up 5.

The TSX had a positive start to the week up 88 points to 16,444.

Oil is up $0.15 cents this morning to $69.02 a barrel. Gold continues to climb, up $4.20 to $1,220.20 an ounce. The Canadian dollar also up a tenth of a cent to $0.7726 cents U.S.