The 2018 wildfire season is now the second-worst on record in provincial history.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, more than 9,500 square-kilometres of land has been burnt since April 1st; over 12,000 sq-km burned in 2017.

Some evacuation orders have been downgraded to start the week, including three near the 91,000-hectare Shovel Lake blaze.

“One of the hardest things to do is signing those orders when you’re moving people out of their homes. I even said to my staff yesterday, ‘you can call me anytime if it’s a resend order.’ It’s so much better when you’re doing that instead of the other way around.”

– RDBN Chair Bill Miller

