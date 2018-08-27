This year’s fire season in BC is the second worst on record in as many years.

So far, the 2018 wildfires have burned almost 9,500 square-kilometres of land, 50 homes, and over 100 outbuildings

But, according to the BC Fire Chief’s office, it hasn’t been as bad as 2017’s unprecedented wildfire season, where more than 12,000 square-kilometres of land burned and over 65,000 people were forced out of their homes.

There are still a dozen fires of note in the Northwest Fire Centre and only five within the Prince George Fire Centre.

Shovel Lake continues to be the largest out-of-control blaze in the province at more than 91,200 hectares in size, with several evacuation zones.

This includes an order for the Nadleh Whut’en First Nation and an alert for the District of Fort St. James.

For more evacuee information, you can click here.

For more information on all the current wildfires in the Northwest and Prince George Fire Centres, you can click here.

Burning restrictions, including campfires, will also be lifted tomorrow at Noon for the Fort Nelson and Peace Forests Districts.

– with files from the VISTA National Newsdesk