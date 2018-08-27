Vanderhoof residents rejoiced over the weekend as they experienced its first significant rainfall in over a month.

It came at a good time since the northern capital has been blanketed by the wildfire smoke, which has led to a lengthy Air Quality Statement.

The community we’ll be off to a sunny start to begin the work week, but the rain will return later on.

“Looking to mid-week on Wednesday and Thursday this is a somewhat more substantial system and I think we’ll see another five to ten millimetres of rain for those two days,” says Phillippe Alain Bergeron, Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Thanks to the heavy rain, the skies have become a lot clearer as a result.

“Right there is very good venting unlike last week where we were trapped under that very strong high pressure, it’s mixing out into the upper-layers of the atmosphere.”

Bergeron says three to five millimetres fell in most places while others saw over ten millimetres.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high teens for most of the week.

Several fires continue to burn in the Prince George and Northwest Fire Centres and the wet stuff will help with suppression efforts.