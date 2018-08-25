The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has rescinded a portion of the evacuation order forced by the Shovel Lake wildfire.

The order no longer affects the north shore of Fraser Lake from east of the Stella Forest Service Road to the properties on the east side of Petersen Road.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for this area due to the wildfire’s rate of spread and to avoid interference with fire suppression efforts. The area restriction will remain until noon on September 15th or until the order is rescinded. The area restriction order applies to all Crown land outlined oin the map available here.

An evacuation order is still in effect from north of the alert area on the north shore of Fraser Lake to south of the Camsell FSR-Cunningham FSR Junction and Cunningham FSR-Marie North FSR Junction. As well as east of the center of Taltapin Lake to west of Dog Creek FSR.