The BC Bus North service is paying early dividends, much to the delight of Prince George Mayor Lyn Hall.

Earlier this week, the province announced over 900 trips have been booked since launching in June.

With several routes going to and from Prince George, Lyn Hall says the results can only strengthen their argument to keep the service past its one-year trial period.

“I think if there is a huge demand for the service it may be an opportunity for us to say to the government at the end to suggest if they can continue with the service to the north-central part of the province.”

“That’s good to see and that shows there was a demand all along for the service and for us to be able to connect to other municipalities was very important.”

Hall adds the success of the transportation service could be two-fold once the final numbers are in.

“The trial period is only for one year and we’ll see how that goes and I think if there is a huge demand for the service, it may be an opportunity for us to say to government if they can provide the service a bit longer in the north-central region but the other piece to this too is that there may be a private sector busing company out there that sees the demand and the numbers and hopefully they will continue to increase and that private sector piece is important because if they see that there is a demand, we may see somebody from that sector say look we’re about to start operating a service that isn’t government-run.”

“So I would suspect that every mayor in the northern part of the province would use those numbers to go to the government and say there is a case to be made here for us to either continue this or to really take a hard look at a private sector bussing company in the region again.”

The government’s Highway 16 transit service has also provided travel for 12,000 passengers in Northern BC since launching in 2016.

BC Transit introduced three larger-capacity buses for its Burns Lake to Smithers and Burns Lake to Prince George routes back in May.

Here is a breakdown of the ridership along Highway 16 on a per route basis: