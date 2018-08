Southside of Francois Lake from the north shore, photo from Clint Lambert.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Verdun Mountain Wildfire has spiked in size once again.

It’s 24,634 hectares and is still burning 10 kilometres south of Grassy Plains.

The lightning caused fire has 87 firefighters and 41 pieces of heavy equipment on the ground tackling the blaze.