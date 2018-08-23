Evacuation order for the Tezzeron Lake wildfire north of Fort St. James | Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN)

The Tezzeron Lake wildfire is growing in size.

As of Thursday morning, the lightning-caused blaze is listed at more than 8,200 hectares, forcing the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) to implement a new evacuation ORDER.

Officials are asking everyone living in the following areas:

South of Inzana Lake to the middle of Tezzeron Lake

Leo Creek Forest Service Road (FSR) east to the Germansen Landing North Road This DOES NOT include the Leo Creek FSR and the Germansen Landing North Road



The BC Wildfire Service currently has 34 firefighters at Tezzeron Lake, with less than 10 pieces of heavy equipment.

Crews continue to monitor the fire for structural protection needs, work to anchor the south west corner and keep fire out of Dolphin Lake recreation site.

Evacuees are being advised to travel to the CN Centre in Prince George, as this is the closest place to the region in receiving Emergency Support Services.

For more evacuee information, you can click here.

For more information on all the current wildfires in the Northwest and Prince George Fire Centres, you can click here.