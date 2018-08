Location of fatal WorkSafeBC incident | Matt Fetinko, My PG Now

WorkSafeBC has dispatched officers to investigate a serious incident in a Prince George mobile home park.

At approximately 3:40pm on Wednesday, August 22, one worker was killed and another was transported to hospital with what is being described as ‘serious injuries’. The incident took place at 3480 Pierreroy Road. Neither identity has been released.

No further information has been provided.