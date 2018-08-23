Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with a firefighter from Mexico, who's come to assist local responders with the 2018 blazes | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

WATCH:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in PG in response to the Northwest wildfires.

Canada’s leader met with firefighters & Indigenous leaders, stressing communication in a time of crisis is important for evacuees.

“There’s always more that we should be looking at when it comes to better integration, better allocation of resources, and better coordination. People don’t really care whether it’s Federal help or Municipal help, they just want to see help at the right time and in the right way.”

– Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

He believes BC firefighters are more than capable of containing the blazes, but the Federal government is always ready and willing to help.

Trudeau is the first sitting Prime Minister to visit BC’s Northern capital since Kim Campbell in 1993.