A portion of the Evacuation Order for the Shovel Lake wildfire has been rescinded by the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako.

As of this morning, the area from Bomberger FSR to the Stella FSR, south of Tatin Lake to Highway 16 is no longer part of the order but remains on Evacuation Alert.

An Evacuation Order is still in place for South of the Camsell FSR-Cunnigham FSR Junction and Cunningham FSR- Marie North FSR Junction to the north short of Fraser Lake and Tatin Lake and East of the center of Tatalpin Lake to west of the Dog Creek Creek FSR.

The Shove Lake wildfire is 87,438 hectares in size.

