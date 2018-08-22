Smoke turns skies into orange in Prince George | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

Northern BC has officially entered its fourth straight week with an air quality advisory.

Shovel Lake continues to be the main contributor to the smoky skies, nearing 87,000 hectares in size.

“It looks like the smoke will persist this week for PG, however, in the Bulkley Valley, there might be some improvements. The fires are still very active, but it’s shifting because there is a trough pattern coming through.”

– Meteorologist Phillippe Alain Bergeron

Environment Canada says rain could fall as early as Friday night with a 40% chance.

