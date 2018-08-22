The BC Wildfire Service is keeping an extra close eye on the Verdun Mountain blaze, located 10 kilometres south of Grassy Plains.

The blaze grew slightly overnight to more than 17,300 hectares in size, but nearly 90 firefighters are trying to contain, guard, and extinguish it quickly with 41 pieces of heavy equipment.

That’s more than double the amount of crews at the Nadina Lake wildfire at 41, which stands at more than 78,000 hectares, 60 kilometres south of Houston.

The measurements are because of better accessibility and mapping by firefighters.

Verdun Mountain is continuing to be monitored overnight in case the fire becomes a threat to nearby homes on Tekaysie Lake and Keefes Landing Road.

The cause of both of these fires is still under investigation.

For more evacuee information, you can click here.

For more information on all the current wildfires in the Northwest and Prince George Fire Centres, you can click here.

