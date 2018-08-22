A suspect or suspects claiming to work for a security company are being sought out by the Prince George RCMP.

Police say they received five separate complaints last week from homeowners across the City, about a man knocking on doors at night, stating he was there to check home security systems.

Mounties have not ruled out the possibility of these men being legit employees, but caution is being advised based on the following incidents:

MONDAY, AUGUST 13th = 7PM

RCMP responded to a complaint from a home on North Ogilvie Street of a man wearing a white ‘GE’ uniform shirt, and telling the owner they had subscribed to his security firm.

He did not provide ID, was denied entry into the home, and checks with the company confirmed he didn’t work for them.

The suspect is described as:

Approx. 20 years old

5’10”

Heavy build

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 15th = 7:20PM

A man wearing a blue ‘GE’ uniform shirt knocked on the door of a home on Chartwell Crescent in Westgate, asked several questions about its security system to the owner, and then claiming it needed maintenance.

He was also denied entry into the home.

The suspect is described as:

6’1”

Average build

Light-coloured hair

Driving a white Ford F-150 with Alberta license plates

THURSDAY, AUGUST 16th = 6:30PM

Another home on Chartwell Crescent was approached by a man in a dark-coloured short-sleeved ‘GE’ uniform shirt, asking questions to the owner about its security system.

He was also denied entry into the home

The suspect in question may have been driving a black four-door Chevrolet Cruze (pictured).

SATURDAY, AUGUST 18th = Afternoon

On Runnalls Avenue, a man in a blue ’GE’ shirt asked for access to replace a home’s security system, but the owner asked him to leave.

The suspect is described as:

Approx. 28 years old

6’0”

Wearing sport shorts

SATURDAY, AUGUST 18th = 11PM

RCMP responded to a complaint from a Trent Drive home in College Heights about a man claiming to represent ‘GE’, but was also denied entry.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Police are reminding the public to never allow strangers into their home and for people claiming to work for a company of any kind, ask them for ID before allowing them in.