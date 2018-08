Firefighters and wildfire evacuees will have a chance to get up close and personal with the Prime Minister on Thursday.

Justin Trudeau is making his way to the Northern Capital to get a first-hand look at the crisis, just two days after BC Premier John Horgan did the same.

Trudeau and his Liberal cabinet hosted a two-day retreat in Vancouver Island earlier this week.

Over 2,700 evacuees are in Prince George right now as over 560 fires burn across the province.