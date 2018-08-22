The smoky skies continue to come and go as the wildfires burn across Northern BC.

An Air Quality Advisory has hung around for nearly a month leading to a downturn in outdoor activities for the public.

Residents can expect to see more of the same in the next 48 hours.

“It will look like the smoke will persist for tomorrow and today especially for Prince George, however in the Bulkley Valley there might be some improvements we see the fires are still very active but it’s shifting because there is trough coming through,” says Phillippe Alain Bergeron, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

However, some relief may finally be in the cards as we try and snuff out the drought-like conditions that have plagued the area over the month in the form of rain.

“It should be helpful to the firefighting crews and the much cooler weather should be helpful. However, there will be scattered showers here and there but right now it doesn’t look like a widespread rainfall.”

The rain could fall as early as Friday night in PG and Vanderhoof.

Daily highs in Prince George and Vanderhoof for today and tomorrow will reach 24 and 21 degrees.