The Fraser Lake RCMP arrested two men following a drug seizure on Monday.

A routine traffic stop was conducted by police on Monday and found the driver was banned from operating a motor vehicle and was later arrested.

During the investigation, police seized methamphetamine, cocaine along with a large amount of cash and some drug paraphernalia.

The passenger of the vehicle was also taken into custody.

Both men have since been released and will appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is on-going.