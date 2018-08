A partial Evacuation Order and Alert has been rescinded by the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako on the Island Lake wildfire.

The Evac Order is no longer in effect for a portion of Dahlgren Road and Nithi Road south to and including 11777 Nithi (Nith-ee) Pit Road.

South of Highway 16 to Francois Lake and east of Tercer FSR to west of the Nechako River has seen its Evacuation Alert rescinded.