The Shovel Lake wildfire continues to make minimal gains when it comes to its size.

As of last night, the fire is now 86,850 hectares but has not moved towards Highway 27, Fort Saint James or Highway 16 in the past five days.

About 230 firefighters are battling the fire.

The Island Lake wildfire remains stagnant.

It remains at over 17-thousand hectares and the smoke is reducing fire behaviour, however, crews are having a tough time determining the exact location of the perimeter.