Premier John Horgan in Prince George talking about the 2018 wildfire season | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

Premier John Horgan is touring the current BC wildfire situation, making a stop in PG with other political officials.

There are under 600 fires burning across the province & over $200 million has been spent in fire suppression efforts.

“We are concerned this could be the new normal. Elders have talked about the dryness in the forests; I don’t want to blame anyone, but we have not been cleaning our forests. There is too much fuel being left behind and we need to address that.”

– Premier John Horgan

Federal Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the Canadian Armed Forces are deployed with 300 personnel on the ground.

Shovel Lake is now listed as 86,400 hectares in size.

