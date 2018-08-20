The Tezzeron Lake wildfire is nearing 7,000 hectares in size, burning more than 100 kilometres north of Vanderhoof.

Due to the speed of the blaze and expected dry conditions, the BC Wildfire Service has issued an area restriction order for the Crown land surrounding it.

This wildfire is listed as a ‘fire of note’ within the Prince George Fire Centre.

According to the Service, this is to protect public safety as the lightning-caused fire remains out-of-control.

Only officials will be allowed to enter this restriction zone, which will remain in effect until September 15th.

The fire is being monitored by firefighters and 15 helicopters are ready to help if needed.

For more evacuee information, you can click here.

For more information on all the current wildfires in the Northwest and Prince George Fire Centres, you can click here.