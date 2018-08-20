The status quo will remain intact to begin the work week as the wildfire smoke continues to linger across Northern BC.

In the Prince George-Vanderhoof area, temperatures will range from 24 to 27 degrees until mid-week.

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District will be a bit warmer during the same period with daily highs ranging between 25 and 31.

However, the smoke could intensify in the northern capital as the week drags on.

“We’ll still see a lot of smoke along the Prince George area as the flow changes to the west towards Tuesday and Wednesday there is the potential for some of that smoke from the west to move back into the Prince George area,” says Jonathan Bau, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

It seems everybody has been praying for the rain this summer, however, the general public might get there wish by the end of the week.

“We are still looking at the cold front to move through by the end of the week and temperatures will be in the mid to high teens so some relief in terms of forest fighting efforts and of course some rain. There is some potential for some thunderstorm activity.”

Cooler Temperatures and rain is in the forecast towards the end of the week, except for the Bulkley Valley.

Over 560 fires are burning in BC.