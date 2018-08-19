Wood Wheaton Honda is opening a year-round Operation Kidsfafe Child Safety Centre.

Parents will be able to take their kids to get a bio-doc containing all ten fingerprints and a full digital head and shoulder photo with safety tips and instructions in case they go missing or worse. Parents will get the only copy of the documentation and it is free. The program is also good for special needs adults.

“I’m a father of two and recently in our community, we had those suspicious incidents at the end of last year’s school year and it made me start thinking what would happen if it was one of my children?” explains Honda Service Manager Levi Allen.

“I got an email from Operation Kidsafe and this went really well within our business plan on how we can support the community.”

Parents are being reminded to update with a colour photo at least once per year and can fill out all personal information only when they get home.

Parents would give this bio document to law enforcement in an emergency to help start an Amber Alert.

A ribbon cutting will be held Friday, August 24, at 10am. A kick-off party is Saturday, August 25, from 10am to 4pm and will feature a cookout, activities, and Amber Alert safety forms.