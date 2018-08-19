Orange skies caused by a thick layer of smoke being pushed from the Shovel Lake wildfire over Fort Fraser | Ashley Kennedy/Handout photo

One Fort Fraser resident is trying to stay positive after being evacuated last week.

Ashley Kennedy, along with her husband and two-and-a-half-year-old, chose to go to Burns Lake instead of Prince George once they got the call so they could stay with family.

Kennedy is calling it a ‘forced vacation’.

“It might be different if you were talking to my husband but for me, I’m not going to stress about it because I’d rather enjoy the time I am visiting with family.”

Some other Fort Fraser and area residents, however, were forced to evacuate to the northern capital. In talks she has had with those residents, Kennedy says it is getting more difficult for them to find out what is going on.

“Since it swapped over to the Prince George jurisdiction, they found they were getting less information and maybe it’s just because they had certain contacts in the Bulkley-Nechako area that they could contact and find the information to pass it on or whatever so they said it’s been quite harder to gather information now that Prince George has taken over.”

The Shovel Lake fire, which is affecting the Fort Fraser area, is currently estimated at 68,375 hectares in size.